A criminal complaint filed against New Richmond resident Kevin M. Green states officers found about 3.7 pounds of marijuana was found in his house, along with a small amount of cocaine.

“That is a significant amount of marijuana,” New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik said.

Green, 34, was charged Wednesday, May 31, with felony marijuana possession with intent to deliver. He also faces three misdemeanor charges of bail jumping, cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Eric Lundell ordered Green to post $2,500 cash bail during his initial appearance Wednesday. Green posted bond the following day, according to court records.

He was arrested May 30 at his 362 N. Knowles Ave. apartment. That search warrant was executed simultaneously with a raid at 731 E. Third St., where two other people were also taken into custody.

Those suspects, identified in St. Croix County jail records as New Richmond residents Angela L. Lubo, 37, and Billy L. Alexander Jr., 38, were arrested on suspicion of possessing THC and drug paraphernalia. No formal charges had been filed against them as of Friday.

The incident was conducted by New Richmond police in conjunction with the St. Croix Valley Drug Task Force. Yehlik said the St. Croix County Emergency Response Unit was deployed at both sites “due to the nature of the warrants.”

According to a criminal complaint, the search warrant was drafted based on an investigation into Green dealing marijuana in the community.

The search turned up two duffel bags inside a closet in Green’s apartment, according to the complaint. One of those bags included a digital scale, investigators reported.

A line of suspected cocaine was found in the master bedroom, the complaint states. Four guns — three rifles and a shotgun — were also found in the apartment, along with “a high capacity drum style ammunition magazine,” according to the complaint.

Yehlik said the East Third Street search warrant didn’t yield any major discoveries, but noted the case remains under investigation.

The incident involved no injuries to officers or others, the chief noted.