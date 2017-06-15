Man allegedly let off gun upon deputy's arrival

The St. Croix County District Attorney's Office charged Alex A. Goossen, 25, with negligent handling of a weapon Wednesday, June 7. Goossen, of Baldwin, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Eric Lundell ordered Goossen to be held on $500 cash bond, which he posted June 8.

According to a criminal complaint:

A deputy went to 264 230th St. in the town of Eau Galle to serve papers for a person there. The deputy, who arrived in uniform driving an unmarked squad, knocked on the door but no one answered.

The deputy went back to his squad to check license plates on several vehicles parked on the property when he saw a shirtless man enter the back of the house, then come out onto the back steps brandishing "a large handgun."

"I saw him look in my direction and point the firearm in the air above his head (and) fire one round," according to a report filed by deputy Zackary Henricks.

Henricks got out of his car, drew down on the man and ordered him to drop the weapon. The man said, "Oh (expletive), you're a cop," and dropped the gun.

The man, later identified as Goossen, followed the deputy's commands as other officers responded after receiving a shots-fired call from Henricks. The gun, a Taurus Judge .410 revolver, containing two remaining rounds, was confiscated.

It was later learned Goossen had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. He told the deputy that he had no idea it was an officer in the car and that he wouldn't have shot the gun if he had.

"He stated that he was sick and tired of civil process servers coming on the property," the complaint states.

Court documents filed on behalf of Goossen list him as a sovereign citizen. An affidavit filed in the case alleges a resident on the property, identified in the document as Kaylynn Serier — also identifying herself as a sovereign citizen — states the deputy pointed his gun at her and her unborn child during the incident. The document, which seeks dismissal of the case, alleges the deputy was reckless during the encounters.

Goossen is also charged in St. Croix County with domestic disorderly conduct stemming from a July 2016 incident in Baldwin. The alleged victim in that case filed papers seeking a dismissal.

His next hearing is set for July 10.