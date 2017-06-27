Hudson man accused of entering home, boat

Less than five hours after being released from St. Croix County jail Monday, June 26, Hudson resident Robert A. Larson was arrested after an incident at an occupied home on Birkmose Park Lane.

Larson, 56, was charged Tuesday, June 27, with five felonies: second-degree endangering safety and four counts of bail jumping. He was also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Those charges followed one count of burglary to a vessel stemming from a Saturday incident on Dike Road. Larson was also suspected in at least two incidents last week at Second Street bars after employees reported a man behaving oddly around customers; he received trespass notices for three bars in relation to those reports. Larson also raised suspicions last week after allegedly showing up to the Hudson Police Department intent on delivering a book to someone who staff said didn't work there.

According to the latest criminal complaint:

Hudson police were called at 8:28 p.m. Monday, June 26, to a home on Birkmose Park Lane for a burglary report. Officers found the suspect's vehicle nearby and arrested the driver, identified as Larson. St. Croix County jail staff said he'd been released from custody at 3:37 p.m. earlier that day on $250 cash bond.

Asked if he knew where he was, Larson told police, "he was on the High Road and we were on the Low Road," the complaint states.

Officers spoke with the complainant, who reported his wife and her friend were in the basement of the home when a man, later identified as Larson, entered the room. The wife summoned her husband, who asked the stranger to leave.

The husband said he followed Larson out of the house, where Larson got in a vehicle, but not before arguing that it was his constitutional right to enter the house. The man said he was attempting to get a photo of the vehicle's license plate when Larson put the truck in reverse, quickly accelerated and nearly struck him.

While being driven back to jail, Larson reportedly told police he believed the home's occupant was a pedophile who'd killed his brother over trade secrets and that the women in the basement "were his harem for his sexual pleasure," the complaint states.

"Larson," the complaint states, "seemed extremely disassociated from reality."

That incident was preceded by a Saturday, June 24, report of a husband and a wife returning to their boat after midnight to find a man inside it cooking a microwave pot pie and drinking their vodka.

According to that criminal complaint:

A man flagged down an officer at 12:26 a.m. Saturday to report that he and his wife had returned to their boat on the Dike Road pier to find a man inside eating a pot pie and drinking their vodka.

The man told the officer he ordered the man to leave, which he did after gathering his belongings. The suspect then said he wanted to sleep on the pier. The boat owner told him he couldn't, a response that caused the suspect to become agitated.

The suspect threw his belongings on Dike Road and produced a hockey stick that he banged against the pier until it broke. The man launched the stick into the river and walked off toward Lakefront Park.

The officer took inventory of the discarded belongings, which included a book bag, a camera, a bowling ball, a pair of hockey gloves and a scarf. A description of the man led the officer to suspect Larson, who had been sought in a recent trespassing incident.

A search for the man turned up no suspects.

Police were called back to the boat at 2:23 a.m., when the boat owner reported he and his wife were awakened after hearing a man in the vessel.

Officers arrived to find Larson getting out of the boat holding a can of beer later determined to have been taken from a cooler in the boat. Larson told police he was just leaving. He was then placed under arrest.

Larson was taken to St. Croix County jail, where he told deputies he was the "boogieman."

The Hudson officer handed Larson a notice to appear in court. Larson tore the notice, crumpled it up and threw it across the jail holding cell.