Narcan credited for saving lives in Hudson, beyond

Officers were called at 2:02 a.m. June 24 to a home on Rosemary Curve for a report of an unresponsive 20-year-old man.

Jensen said officers arrived to find indications of an opioid overdose and deployed Narcan, along with oxygen. The chief said the man was breathing on his own minutes later when EMS crews arrived.

"If he had not gotten the Narcan as soon as he did, he might not have survived," Jensen said.

The call was one in a rash of overdoses authorities in St. Croix County have been called to in the past two weeks.

There were two opioid overdoses within 24 hours June 13 in the Aspen Drive area, Jensen said. Narcan was deployed by EMS crews in both those calls and ended up saving lives, he said.

Deputies from St. Croix County responded to two other overdoses in Hammond — one on June 25, the other a day later. Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said Narcan was used in both of those incidents and "positively impacted" both patients, though he didn't know whether they made full recoveries.

The recent spike in overdoses is "cause for alarm," Knudson said.

It's not clear what's behind the rash of overdoses in St. Croix County, but Jensen said his detectives have learned "very pure" heroin has been involved in some overdoses. Those who have overdosed on the drug — among those experimenting with heroin for the first time or experienced users — in Hudson are being overwhelmed by the potency of its purity, Jensen said.

There were two reasons Jensen outfitted his officers with a drug-overdose antidote.

One, so officers can use the antidote, which comes in a nasal spray, for opioid overdose calls.

The second reason was the chief wanted to be sure his officers had a quick remedy if they come in contact with the dangerous drug carfentanil. The drug, often used by dealers to "cut" heroin doses, is an ultrapotent substance that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says is 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

The DEA urged authorities to use "extreme caution" in carfentanil's presence, saying anyone exposed to the drug should summon immediate medical attention.

Having Narcan available for cases of exposure to carfentanil is key "so they don't become a casualty of this epidemic we've got going on," Jensen said.

The drug has put authorities on high alert due to its toxic characteristics. Jensen said the state's crime laboratory had to decontaminate its facilities after discovering carfentanil in a methamphetamine seizure Hudson police sent out for testing.

"We were lucky nothing happened to our guys," he said.