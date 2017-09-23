Former Hudson man accused of raping child

St. Croix County prosecutors charged 21-year-old Desmond M. LaPean with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12 and repeated sexual assault. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Eric Lundell ordered the Minneapolis resident held on $50,000 cash bond at his initial appearance Monday, Sept. 18.

According to a criminal complaint:

Hudson police received a Child Protective Services report last week that stated the child's adoptive mother had written a letter to the girl's therapist after learning "Desie" used to "touch" the child while she lived in a foster home. The abuse occurred while the child was between the ages of 5 and 6.

A Hudson investigator interviewed the child, who described how LaPean had sexually assaulted her. LaPean also lived at the home at the time of the assault.

The child told the investigator the assaults stopped because she told the foster parent what had happened. The foster parent confronted LaPean, the child reported, who went on to say LePean later moved to Hawaii.

LaPean agreed to an interview with police in which he admitted to some of the sexual abuse allegations. He said there were about five assaults that occurred when he was 17 and 18 years old.

LaPean told the investigator he didn't abuse another girl in the house "because she had a big mouth."

"He knew that if he did anything to the (other girl), that the consequences would be immediate, and as to (the victim) the consequences would be delayed," the complaint states.

In the interview, LaPean — described as apologetic and concerned for the victim's well-being — said he had been also been victimized as a child and it impacted his behaviors.

He told the investigator he didn't believe the foster parent was aware of the abuse he inflicted.

St. Croix County Assistant District Attorney Erica Ellenwood said the case remains under investigation. Hudson Police Chief Marty Jensen said LaPean "looks like the only suspect" in the case and that no other arrests were likely.

LaPean, who also has a misdemeanor drug-related case in St. Croix County, had a preliminary hearing Sept. 20 for the sex-assault case.