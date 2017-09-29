One in custody after domestic call involving firearm: New Richmond police
A 25-year-old man was taken into custody Friday morning, Sept. 29, after New Richmond police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm in the 1600 block of Gunston Drive, according to a news release. The call came in around 8:35 a.m.
Police said there was no injury to officers or the suspect. The man was transported to the St. Croix County Jail and is awaiting charges, Chief of Police Craig Yehlik said. A firearm was recovered by police.
Yehlik said there did not appear to be any danger to the public and there was no disruption to any schools.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.
