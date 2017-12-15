Gunshot incident investigated in River Falls
A gunshot struck a River Falls business Thursday night after a round was accidentally fired during a domestic argument, according to authorities.
That version of events was the most detailed yet in an incident that initially affected at least one UW-River Falls dormitory and shut down a portion of South Main Street late Dec. 14.
According to River Falls Police Chief Gordon Young, the incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday outside a home in the 600 block of South Main Street.
“A 911 caller reported being involved in a domestic argument with her son and accidentally discharging her handgun,” Young’s Friday morning statement reads.
The statement notes a round struck “an unoccupied next-door business,” but that there is no remaining threat to the public.
It was not clear if any injuries or arrests stemmed from the incident. Young did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday morning.
One of the first reports went out in a Facebook alert by the university stating a “possible shots fired” incident didn’t present a threat to campus. The statement makes reference to Johnson Hall students being able to return the dorm.
That post was followed by a River Falls police Facebook post from about 10:30 p.m. that denied rumors of an active shooter. Officers were investigating “a disagreement at a private residence and no evidence of shots fired has been discovered.”
Police said anyone with information about the incident, which remains under investigation, should call the department at 715-425-0909.