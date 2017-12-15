Gunshot incident investigated in River Falls

That version of events was the most detailed yet in an incident that initially affected at least one UW-River Falls dormitory and shut down a portion of South Main Street late Dec. 14.

According to River Falls Police Chief Gordon Young, the incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday outside a home in the 600 block of South Main Street.

“A 911 caller reported being involved in a domestic argument with her son and accidentally discharging her handgun,” Young’s Friday morning statement reads.

The statement notes a round struck “an unoccupied next-door business,” but that there is no remaining threat to the public.

It was not clear if any injuries or arrests stemmed from the incident. Young did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday morning.

One of the first reports went out in a Facebook alert by the university stating a “possible shots fired” incident didn’t present a threat to campus. The statement makes reference to Johnson Hall students being able to return the dorm.

That post was followed by a River Falls police Facebook post from about 10:30 p.m. that denied rumors of an active shooter. Officers were investigating “a disagreement at a private residence and no evidence of shots fired has been discovered.”

Police said anyone with information about the incident, which remains under investigation, should call the department at 715-425-0909.