New Richmond Police: Icy road, deer crashes

• An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Monette Avenue for a public assist at approximately 7:42 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

• An officer was dispatched to contact a citizen regarding a theft complaint at approximately 9:29 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

• An officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of Ponderosa Lane for a welfare check at approximately 11:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

Accidents

• A single-vehicle accident occurred at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11 when a deer collided with the left side front of a vehicle, causing minor damage on West Fourth Street, 351 feet east of County Road A. The car was being driven by C. Strawn, 57, 441 Chestnut Drive.

• A two-vehicle accident occurred 10 feet south of the Richmond Way and Highway 65/South Knowles Avenue intersection at 7:16 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11. Unit 2 — driven by John Ganong, 59, Wheeler — was stopped at the intersection in the northbound lane at a red traffic signal. Unit 1 — driven by Abbie Derrick, 17, 1288 130th Ave. — was approaching the intersection and attempted to stop, however, due to the icy/snowy road conditions, Unit 1 slid into Unit 2. Unit 1 received minor damage to the front of the vehicle, while Unit 2 received moderate damage to the rear bumper area.

• A two-vehicle accident occurred on East 11th Street, 50 feet east of South Knowles Avenue at 3:38 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Unit 1 — driven by Melissa VonWalter, 16, 1426 Bilmar Ave. — was stopped at the stop sign of East 11th Street and South Knowles Avenue when Unit 2 — driven by Victor Tevino, 31, 671 Monette Ave. #3 — rear-ended Unit 1. Tevino said that he thought Unit 1 had made the right hand turn. Unit 1 received no damage to the vehicle, while Unit 2 received minor damage to the front of the vehicle. Tevino was cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and for operating without a valid license.

• A two-vehicle accident occurred on West Richmond Way at the Walmart parking lot exit/entrance at 3:11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Unit 1 — driven by Carol Haffner, 76, Star Prairie — was leaving the Walmart parking lot and reportedly stopped at the stop sign and began to make a right hand turn onto West Richmond Way to head eastbound. Unit 2 — driven by Ashlyne Schachtner, 31, 2163 134th St. — collided with Unit 1 as they entered the intersection. Schachtner said she was already in the intersection when Unit 1 started making her turn. Neither party said that either one of them turned into the other lane. Unit 1 received minor damage to the left front corner, while Unit 2 received minor damage to the right front corner.

• A three-vehicle accident occurred on West Richmond Way at Gunston Street at 3:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14. Unit 3 — driven by Eoin Shanblott, 16, 983 Monette Ave. — was stopped in traffic with Unit 2 — driven by Matthew Wilcox, 16, 1439 109th St. — was slowing down to stop behind Unit 3. Unit 1 — driven by Colleen Rogers, 16, Star Prairie — was unable to stop and rear-ended Unit 2, causing Unit 2 to rear-end Unit 3. Wilcox said that he saw Unit 1 behind him and it did not appear like Unit 1 was slowing down. He was unable to do anything to avoid the collision. Rogers stated that she hit her brakes and a red light flashed on her dash. Rogers said that the brakes didn't work, which caused her to hit Unit 2. According to the report, Unit 1 received disabling damage to the front of the vehicle and was towed from the scene. Rogers was suspected of having minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Westfields Hospital. Unit 2 received minor damage to the rear and front of the car and Wilcox had no apparent injuries, however, the passenger in Unit 2 was transported by EMS to Westfields Hospital for possible injuries. Wilcox was issued a citation for operating a vehicle without insurance. Unit 3 received minor damage to the rear of the vehicle, with no injuries reported from the occupants of the vehicle.