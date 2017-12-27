New Richmond teen enters plea in fatal crash case

Mundle also pleaded guilty to a third underage drinking offense at the hearing.

A homicide by vehicle with use of controlled substance charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, which also sees a misdemeanor offense related to the injured passenger disappear. A bail jumping charge related to a curfew violation was dismissed by St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman at the hearing.

Assistant St. Croix County District Attorney Alexis McKinley said there was a joint sentencing recommendation, but she did not elaborate on its details after the hearing.

Mundle will be sentenced March 14.