Rebecca Kraft could face up to three years in prison if convicted on all the charges. She has an initial court appearance scheduled for Jan. 10. The Juneau County deputy says she admitted drinking because it was her birthday. She says she got mad at the victim because she wanted sex from the victim and was refused.

--

Hey, Moe: Police say haircut recipient looked like ‘Stooge’

MADISON — A Madison hair stylist has been arrested on suspicion of mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed.

In the middle of the issue is the haircut given to a 22-year-old customer last week. The stylist had told him to quit fidgeting and moving his head before nicking his ear and causing it to bleed. He then allegedly ran the clippers, with the shortest attachment, down the middle of the customer's head. Police say the customer wound up looking a little like Larry from the "Three Stooges." The victim had to have his head shaved to erase the unusual look, so he called police.

--

Knife-wielding robber keeping Green Bay police busy

GREEN BAY — You don't need to have a gun to commit robbery.

Green Bay police are ramping up efforts to catch a robber using a knife to stick up five businesses in the last three weeks. All the robberies were on the city's west side. Witnesses say the man enters a business late at night, shows his knife, takes the cash and runs off.

It's possible two similar crimes in De Pere and Ashwaubenon are connected. Nobody has been injured. The robber wears a mask and doesn't say much, so investigators are working with very little evidence.

--

Study: 72% of Wis. gun deaths are suicides

MADISON — Researchers have found that 72 percent of all Wisconsin gun deaths are suicides.

The rate was the higher for white men, 45 or older, who live in the state's rural areas. Mental health experts say the access people have to guns makes the report compiled for the Wisconsin Medical Society unsurprising.

Researchers compiled statistics from 2000 to 2014. The challenge is to slow down what one public health expert calls "impulsive behavior." Nationally, an estimated 60 percent of all firearm deaths are the result of suicide.

--

Registered sex offender charged with raping 8-year-old

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Authorities in Chippewa County have charged a registered sex offender with sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

Twenty-year-old Richard Hulburt of Holmen was arrested last week. The victim told investigators he touched her private parts while they were in her bedroom. Hulburt is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault in Vernon County six years ago. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance next Wednesday.

--

January dairy conference to help farmers with challenges

MADISON — More than 700 dairy farmers and others are expected to attend a two-day conference at Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison next month.

The Green Bay-based Dairy Business Association is sponsoring the event. The issues on the table for discussion range from immigration policy reform, to foreign trade, the environment, animal welfare and the changing market. Access to foreign markets and farm and milk prices are expected to be the main topics. The number of dairy farms has been dropping for years. Ten years ago there were more than 14,000 — today there are about 9,200.

--

Suspect, free on bond for role in fatal overdose, overdoses himself

RACINE — A 34-year-old Racine man is charged with felony bail jumping.

Cory Borchart was free on bond for his alleged role in an overdose death last summer when he overdosed himself last weekend and had to be revived. Borchart is charged with reckless homicide and several drug charges in the July incident. Thirty-four-year-old Amanda Kaprelian is also charged in the case. Racine officers had to administer CPR and Narcan Saturday after Borchart's mother had found him unconscious in the basement of her home.

--

Wis. appeals court affirms sentence for purse snatcher

MADISON — A woman who pleaded no contest to charges she snatched a purse inside the Oneida Casino has lost her appeal of the five- and a-half-year sentence she had received. Atavia Price argued it was excessive. The 3rd District Court of Appeals rejected her argument, noting it was less than the maximum and the judge felt she had behaved dangerously. Price had been accused of pepper-spraying a casino patron two years ago, stealing her purse, then taking the purse belonging to a judicial assistant while she was out on bond.

--

Walker administration: Family of 4 will see $2,500 tax cut

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Revenue projects a tax cut of a little over $2,500 for the typical family of four under the tax reform plan passed by Congress. Analysts with the revenue department based their estimate on a median income for that family of almost $95,000. From that basis, they applied changes like the increase to the standard deduction, reduction of the 15 percent tax bracket to 12, and the doubling of the child tax credit. Democrat analysts warn the middle class tax cuts will become tax hikes by 2025.

--

Traffic fatality count almost the same as 2016

MADISON — With four days left in 2017, the Wisconsin State Patrol reports the state's traffic fatality count is almost the same as last year.

A total of 584 people have died on Wisconsin roads, four fewer than 2016. It has been a bad year for pedestrians. Sixty-two have been killed this year, an increase of more than 26 percent. The State Patrol is in the middle of its "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign for the holiday period. Troopers are trying to prevent the fatality rate from surpassing last year's.