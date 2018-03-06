Stabbing investigated in St. Croix County

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the incident occurred at a home in the 1200 block of Highway 63 in the town of Erin Prairie. He said initial investigation revealed three men who lived at the house appeared involved in some degree: a 21-year-old who was taken into custody; a 23-year-old with stab injuries to his side and back; and a 31-year-old brother of the 23-year-old who drove the men to the hospital.

The 21-year-old was treated for minor injuries, Knudson said.

Knudson said it appeared the 21- and 23-year-olds got into a fight. At some point the violence escalated, the sheriff said Friday, but the combatants' "views of the series of events" had yet to be sorted out.

"It's a fluid situation," Knudson said.

That includes when the incident happened and what weapon was used; investigators were still searching for the weapon on Friday.

Knudson said alcohol or drugs "may have played a factor" in the incident and will be looked at as the investigation unfolds.