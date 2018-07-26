Inmate accused of possessing meth in St. Croix County jail

Robert A. Wilkinson made his initial court appearance Thursday, July 19, on one count of meth possession near certain places. The modifier requires defendants to perform 100 hours of community service if convicted.

Jailers reported finding Wilkinson with two items of meth last month during a shakedown prompted by a jailhouse informant.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office did not return messages seeking to learn how the suspected drugs got into the jail.

According to a criminal complaint: An informant told jail staff on June 11 that other inmates were using drugs and that Wilkinson had brought in meth. The informant told officers Wilkinson gave another inmate some meth, which was passed around among other inmates.

Jail deputies performed a cell search of all the inmates in the unit described by the informant, which included Wilkinson's cell. A deputy told Wilkinson to take off his sandals and socks as part of the search and noticed a foreign object tucked inside a sock.

The deputy shook out the sock and a bag containing a powdery substance dropped to the floor, prompting Wilkinson to say "I found that in the bathroom." While searching Wilkinson's belongings, deputies said a piece of crumpled paper containing a white, powdery rock fell out.

Deputies suspected both items to be meth.

Thirteen inmates from that portion of the jail were also ordered to be strip-searched and to provide urine samples. Of those, three — including Wilkinson — tested positive for meth. A fourth inmate refused to provide a sample.

Wilkinson's preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 6.