St. Croix County man accused of using hidden camera

The St. Croix County District Attorney's Office charged the man, Edward K. Schorr, with sexploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and two counts of exposing genitals to a child. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Scott Needham set cash bail at $15,000 at Schorr's initial appearance.

Schorr, of New Richmond, waived his preliminary hearing at a July 27 hearing, where the case was moved to the trial phase.

A criminal complaint alleges the child found the camera and alerted a relative, who reported the incident to sheriff's deputies. In an interview with St. Croix County Sheriff's Office investigators, Schorr denied placing the camera for sexual purposes.

Investigators said he eventually admitted to having nude recordings of the juvenile saved to his electronics but that "I had no intent to share, I had no intent to profit and I had no intent to keep for my personal reasons. But I did," the complaint states.

A bail review hearing was set for Aug. 2.