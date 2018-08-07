Man jailed in Pierce County on suspicion of homicide

Sheriff's deputies were called at 4:31 p.m. Aug. 6 to W10087 County Road FF home in the town of River Falls for a report of an injured roofer. Valles-Flores was found unconscious on the roof of the home with "severe lacerations to the neck and face," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies unsuccessfully attempted life-saving measures.

The investigation revealed fellow St. Louis resident Maguel A. Nabarro caused Valles-Flores' injuries with a circular saw.

The property was sealed off with police tape on Tuesday morning.

Pierce County District Attorney Sean Froelich said Tuesday he had yet to receive reports on the case.

River Falls police, firefighters, EMS and medical examiner assisted deputies at the scene, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol.