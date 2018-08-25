READ MORE: ‘Criminal enterprise’ leads to racketeering charges in Woodbury bust | Cautious optimism surrounds nuclear waste storage progress | Woman charged for theft using GoFundMe-type website

According to the criminal complaint:

Police used a classifieds website in January to post an ad on the women-seeking-men section, posing as a 15-year-old female. Bottolfson responded to the ad asking to meet in person. Police, posing as the girl, told him to meet in an apartment in Woodbury.

Officers met Bottolfson at the apartment around 3 p.m. and arrested him.

Bottolfson was sentenced to 60 days in jail, five years of probation and Sentence to Serve work release. He is also prohibited from using any social media or online dating services, and may not have any unsupervised contact with minor females.