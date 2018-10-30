Woodville woman accused of fleecing gas station of $37K

A criminal complaint against Cindy M. Meyer alleges she stole about $37,600 from the BP gas station while she was employed there from 2014 to February 2018. The 40-year-old Woodville woman's first court appearance is set for Nov. 15 on two felony theft charges.

According to the complaint:

The owners of the BP station on South Main Street in Woodville reported to authorities in February 2018 they had discovered an employee had been stealing money from the store.

The owners, James and Jennifer Krueger, bought the store from Steve and Cheryl Baker in March 2017. The Kruegers said they kept longtime manager Meyer on since they weren't as familiar with gas station operations.

But in an effort to learn operations by shadowing Meyer, Jennifer Krueger soon found "some very unusual entries" in the QuickBooks accounting system, the complaint states.

A review of accounting records revealed more than $15,000 had been stolen from the store since the Kruegers owned it.

Woodville police interviewed Meyer about the allegations, which she admitted to. "I did it and I shouldn't have," she said in an interview with police and the Kruegers, during which she apologized to the owners.

Subsequent investigation by the St. Croix Sheriff's Office revealed an additional $22,537 was taken by Meyer from the store while the Bakers owned it. Meyer told a sheriff's investigator that "whatever the accountant found is probably right," according to the complaint.