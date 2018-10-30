Accused Wis. deputy pleads not guilty to child sex-assault charges
A jury trial was set this week for a Pierce County sheriff's deputy who pleaded not guilty to child-sex charges.
Allen J. Wojcik, 31, entered the pleas Monday, Oct. 29, to four felony charges against him alleging sexual assault of a child. The Spring Valley man, now living in River Falls, had been placed on paid administrative leave from the sheriff's office amid an investigation into the case.
Trempealeau County Circuit Court Judge Rian Radtke was assigned to the case, which is being prosecuted by St. Croix County District Attorney Michael Nieskes. During Monday's hearing Nieskes said he is serving as special prosecutor on a limited basis and that someone else will be appointed to the case, according to court records.
Radtke set the case for a three-day jury trial to begin on May 15, 2019. Wojcik remains free on a $200,000 signature bond.
The case is set for a Nov. 16 pretrial conference.