Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Accused Wis. deputy pleads not guilty to child sex-assault charges

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 1:09 p.m.
    Allen Wojcik

    A jury trial was set this week for a Pierce County sheriff's deputy who pleaded not guilty to child-sex charges.

    Allen J. Wojcik, 31, entered the pleas Monday, Oct. 29, to four felony charges against him alleging sexual assault of a child. The Spring Valley man, now living in River Falls, had been placed on paid administrative leave from the sheriff's office amid an investigation into the case.

    Trempealeau County Circuit Court Judge Rian Radtke was assigned to the case, which is being prosecuted by St. Croix County District Attorney Michael Nieskes. During Monday's hearing Nieskes said he is serving as special prosecutor on a limited basis and that someone else will be appointed to the case, according to court records.

    Radtke set the case for a three-day jury trial to begin on May 15, 2019. Wojcik remains free on a $200,000 signature bond.

    The case is set for a Nov. 16 pretrial conference.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsAllen WojcikPleaTrialchild sex assault
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement