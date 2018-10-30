Hudson pursuit suspect enters pleas to felony charges

Cassidy Muecke pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to burglary, driving a vehicle without owner's consent, OWI-fourth offense and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Nine other counts stemming from the incidents — spanning May 29-30 — were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

St. Croix County Assistant District Attorney Karl Andersen said he would cap his sentencing request at five years in prison and five years on extended supervision.

"I think 10 years is an appropriate sentence to protect the community" and to allow Muecke access to treatment, the prosecutor told Judge Scott Needham at the hearing. Needham is not bound by the recommendation, however, and is free to sentence Muecke to a sentence of his choosing.

Muecke, 33, agreed at the hearing that while he cannot be re-charged on the dismissed counts, that he was responsible for those crimes.

Muecke was accused of burglarizing Krug Auto in Deer Park, where authorities said he stole a pickup truck. He was found driving the truck May 30 in Hudson, where police and sheriff's deputies chased him on a pursuit that traversed a farm field and ended with officers forcing the truck into a tree, where it was pinned. Muecke was arrested after a deputy shot out the truck's tires.

Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 16.