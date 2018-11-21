'Random' road attack leaves woman, cop injured in Somerset

The incident was reported just after midnight Wednesday, Nov. 21, on Highway 64, where a woman reported being attacked by another motorist.

"This was a random attack," St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said, adding that it appeared to be unprovoked.

According to Knudson:

The victim was eastbound on Highway 64 when a white Chevy SUV came up from behind her and followed her closely. The woman took Exit 9 for Somerset and headed north on County Road C.

The SUV stayed on her tail and rear-ended her twice. The woman stopped her car, a Buick sedan, and got out. The SUV driver also got out, approached the woman and slugged her in the face.

A passerby stopped and was alerted to the assault, prompting a call to a dispatcher.

The victim got back inside her car, which the suspect began punching. The victim was told by a dispatcher to leave if she could, which she did.

While deputies and a Somerset officer were en route to the call, the woman got back on the road, only to be followed again by the suspect. He struck the back of her vehicle more times during the pursuit.

The victim tried turning around in traffic, but was then struck by the suspect on her driver's side.

The Somerset officer was the first on scene and approached the suspect at gunpoint. He was not compliant with the officer's commands and fled on foot into a field.

Three sheriff's deputies then joined in, attempting to bring the man into custody. They tased him twice. Neither stun had an effect on him.

The officers tackled the man and fought with him. One officer was punched in the face; he sustained minor injuries.

Eventually he was brought under control and handcuffed.

The man made comments that were concerning to officers after he was detained.

Knudson said the suspect, a 33-year-old Minneapolis man, was taken into custody pending additional investigation into the incident.

He said there was no indication the victim and the suspect knew each other.