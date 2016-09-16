A sparse audience composed primarily of Somerset School District administrators, staff and school board members, unanimously approved a proposed tax levy of $4,993,942 for the 2016-17 school year at the district’s annual meeting held Monday night.

The proposed levy translates into a projected mill rate of $9.88 per $1,000 of property value.

Board Vice President Marie Colbeth and District Director of Business Services & Operations Dave Gerberding led a briskly paced budget hearing immediately preceding the annual meeting.

The total school levy comprised of the General Fund, Referendum Debt Service Fund, Non-Referendum Debt Service Fund, Capital Expansion Fund, and Community Service Fund totaling $7,199,688 represents a 3.14 percent increase over the same levy for the 2015-16 school year.

Total projected budget revenues for 2016-17 of 16,903,365 less total projected expenditures of $16,948,763 will result in a deficit for the 2016-17 school year of $45,398.

In addition to the budget, audience members got a brief look at district enrollment numbers, the 2016-21 Strategic Plan, an update on state testing results (indefinitely embargoed), money saving projects proposed for 2016-17 and the new school year calendar.

For questions regarding the proposed budget, contact your local school board member or District Director of Business Services & Operations, Dave Gerberding, at 715-247-4848.

Next year’s annual meeting will convene an hour earlier at 7 p.m on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.