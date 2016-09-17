SMC intern program challenges staff and students

Two summers ago, a handful of Somerset High School students had an opportunity to participate in a pioneering internship program being offered for the first time by SMC Ltd.

SMC is a global corporation specializing in the contract manufacturing of single use and disposable medical devices. Their corporate headquarters and 80,000 square foot manufacturing facility are located less than a mile from the Somerset School District campus. Over the past few years, SMC has begun building relationships with the district primarily by providing support and funding for STEM oriented programs particularly robotics programs.

SMC has operated a sophisticated co-op internship program employing job shadowing focused on college students for years, but not until the summer of 2015 did they create a program designed to introduce high school students to workforce possibilities available at SMC. Based on the program’s success working with 20 students two summers ago, SMC hired 60 high school students from Somerset and surrounding districts this past summer to work at their facilities in Somerset and Amery.

SMC employee, Nate Schneider, was responsible for overseeing the students throughout the summer. Normally Schneider would be found working on the plastics floor. He was surprised by the opportunity to work with the students but ended up relishing the responsibility to impact so many young minds.

“I saw it as an opportunity to be a positive part of 60 individual lives. I tried to check in daily with each individual student to answer questions and see how they were doing. But I also tried to communicate that I was interested in them personally, that I wanted to know more about them than just the job,” said Schneider.

Schneider explained that the high school internship program consists of two tiers. The first tier experience was aimed at exposing students to basic job responsibilities. First time students went through a two-week orientation beginning with filling out basic paperwork like a W-9 to familiarize them with taxes and withholding. The orientation also walked them through the different departments in which they might find themselves working and explained safety precautions and procedures.

Following orientation, students were divided into smaller groups, usually by school, and assigned to different departments to begin learning how to operate presses and other machinery, provided they were 18, or other jobs including sweeping floors and helping with packaging. Most students worked in the plastics or silicon departments.

“For the most part, I worked on the floor in thermoplastics,” explained first year intern Gabriel LaForte. “Students from the same high school work together. Everybody’s at their own press but we’re all working on the same shift, so we could talk to each other. We usually worked six to eight hours, not 12 hour shifts like the regular employees.”

First-year interns learned to work on a variety of different presses and also how to perform a variety of other tasks, essentially becoming an interchangeable labor force able to be deployed when and where they were needed depending on a project’s needs.

“You learn every press because all of them are different. Every press has a binder describing how it works. Eventually you just learn all of the presses. It’s very repetitive,” said first-year intern Glenn Coerber.

One of Schneider’s biggest challenges was to coordinate 60 individual student schedules into a cohesive and productive labor force for multiple departments. Training students on numerous machines made Schneider’s scheduling challenge easier.

At the same time that students were being introduced to workplace routines and protocols, Schneider was working with department leadership alerting them to the arrival of the student interns and letting them know how many students they would be asked to incorporate into their departments for the following eight weeks.

“I remember the first time I met with all of the different department leads. It took us nearly seven hours to figure out that first schedule. However, the next time, after I became familiar with all of the students’ schedules, I was able to design the schedule in two hours,” said Schneider.

Supervisor Angi de Graaf’s department absorbed 12 summer interns this year.

“At the beginning of the summer, I had approximately 50 people on my shift. When you add in up to 12 students a day, there was some juggling on our end trying to find different things for them to work on. They all have different parameters, some aren’t 18 so they can’t operate machinery, things like that. I found they were very patient and open to learning new things,” said de Graaf.

For a lot of the first-year interns, this is their first “real” job, for real money, $11 per-hour, with a boss and job performance expectations.

For other students, such as Aaron Anderson, they had previous jobs with which to compare their SMC experience.

“It’s a lot better than the dishwashing job I had. For the money you’re getting, it’s not very hard work. It kind of makes me happy. Now I think I can kind of do pretty much any kind of job.”

“This opportunity not only exposes them to the manufacturing environment, but for some of them, the workforce in general. Having them around reminded me of my first job, the newness of everything and trying to figure out how to navigate adulthood. They also get exposed to a lot of different people, other workers and they have to figure out how to work together, respect different personalities,” said de Graaf.

The second tier of the high school program utilized a page out of the college intern program. High school students who had participated in the program that first summer and returned for the second summer had the opportunity to interview with different department leaders to arrange job shadowing opportunities with working professionals in their field of interest.

Home-schooled student, David Krampert, initially heard about an engineering opportunity through a friend at Somerset High School. Now in his second summer of interning, SMC made good on its promise to arrange for Krampert to shadow Cody McGregor, a manufacturing engineer in new product development. McGregor’s department is responsible for taking a client’s design for a specific product from concept to production.

“We related quite well. When I was his age, I was looking into the design field kind of like he’s looking now,” said McGregor.

Over the course of two information-packed hours, McGregor did his best to expose Krampert to as many aspects of his job as he could. He walked Krampert through product design, introduced him to the tooling room where he got to see a plastic component be machined by sending it through an automation cell. Next stop was the molding floor where Krampert had an opportunity to put his hands on several different components. The shadow finished back at McGregor’s office with a quick test drive of 3D modeling software.

By coming back for a second summer, Krampert essentially earned an opportunity to see if the real world application of engineering measured up to his expectations.

It did.

“We sat down and I asked him questions and he showed me. He brought in a number of the finished products that they make here and showed me how they design the molds that make each part. I got to watch them test this new machine that does sonic welding. They videotaped the test so they could watch it perform in slow motion. The machine will be used to cut down the time it takes them to make another piece from five minutes to 30 seconds,” said Krampert.

Even though McGregor was also working with three college students as part of their internships, he found time to work with Krampert and would have shared more if he had more time.

“I think it would be nicer if we could spend more time with them. We might be able to develope a little curriculum they could walk through which might be a lot more beneficial to them. I ran out of time to introduce David to packaging, something I am responsible for creating for each product. I had a little packaging project that would have allowed him to play with the Solidworks software a little bit,” said McGregor.

Despite some scrambling on SMC’s part at the beginning of the summer, the program rebounded and delivered a valuable experience to 60 high school students. But the experience was equally as fulfilling for the SMC employees who worked with the students.

“Seeing where they are at the beginning of the summer as compared to where they are at the end of the summer, I think you do see a big difference. Watching their confidence grow, spending time to help them understand that what they do here makes a difference, that their quality of work can impact somebody’s life. Teaching them attention to detail and why something that seems so minute to some, can be very impactful for somebody else, that’s gratifying. Whether the next step is another year of high school, or college or joining the workforce, this exposure is valuable,” said de Graaf.

If you are wondering whether the investment is worth it, just ask David Krampert.

“I know it’s the building and designing and actually solving a problem, that makes me happy. But it was the time I got to spend with the actual engineers. That was when I thought, ‘Oh wow, I’m glad I stuck with it for the two years. This is what I want to do the rest of my life.’”