NR School District to hold garage sale at old middle school

The doors to the old middle school will open to the public once more when the New Richmond School District holds a garage sale in an attempt to sell all the items left over after the staff and students were moved out.

“We originally were going to have an online auction. However, that did not work out,” said Director of Community Education Cheryl Emerson. “In looking at all of the items that could be repurposed/recycled, we wanted to give the community an opportunity to get some great deals on some great stuff.”

The items for sale used to be housed in the old middle school.

The sale will take place Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Wednesday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., in the gym.

Among the items that will be available for purchase during the garage sale are student desks, desk chairs, student chairs, folding chairs, conference tables, office desks, shelves, whiteboards, decorations, vacuum cleaners, file cabinets, sports equipment, furniture, microwaves, fans, cleaning supplies, TVs, overhead projectors, rugs, toys, baby changing tables, outdoor play equipment, kilns, pottery wheels, greenware, art supplies, a piano, and a 300-pound safe.

“Everything will be priced to sell,” Emerson said. “Lots of the items will be ‘make an offer.’ There may even be some free items.”

According to Emerson, only items that are not attached to the building itself will be available for purchase during the garage sale. That means things such as doors, mouldings, blackboards, lockers, built-in cabinets and other such items will not be for sale. Only items that are in the gym itself will be for sale.

“All of the money we raise will go back into the Fund 80 since the Community Commons was under this fund,” Emerson said. “Many of the items are as new as the past year, and other items are older than me! Many of the items are in great condition, and we didn’t put anything in the sale that didn’t work, such as the vacuum cleaners, microwaves, etc.”

For more information about the sale, call Cheryl Emerson at the district office, 715-243-7423.

“We are expecting a good crowd. This is a great opportunity to get some items that still have a lot of life left in them,” Emerson said. “And at a great price! I think curiosity of what is there will be a great draw for many.”

School update

The old middle school is officially vacant, according to an email sent out by District Administrator Patrick Olson. Abatement of the old middle school will start Monday, Oct. 3.

The abatement process includes removing various windows and doors, which will then be boarded up. Local police, fire and emergency personnel will be using the facility as a training ground before and after the abatement process.