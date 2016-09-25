Pair of area students publish novels

Morgan Ehlenfeldt holds a copy of her novel, “Forgetting Him,” which she published this year. (Photo by Jordan Willi)

Within the last year, two New Richmond students — one a senior at New Richmond High School and the other a 2016 New Richmond graduate — have seen their dreams come true when they held a brand new copy of their first novels in their hands for the first time.

Senior Morgan Ehlenfeldt’s book, which is a 236-page novel about young love, is titled “Forgetting Him,” and can be purchase at Lulu.com, while NRHS graduate and University of Wisconsin-River Falls freshman Caswell Crowder’s children’s book, can be found at Amazon.com.

‘Forgetting Him,’ By Morgan Ehlenfeldt

Daniella meets Luke when she is 17 and he is a little older and they fall in love. But it is just a summer love since she is only staying at her father’s house for the summer. After the summer ends, Daniella goes back to her mother’s house for school and Luke stops contacting her, so she starts to believe that he forgot about her.

Years go by, to find Daniella dating another guy, but, as luck would have it, Daniella runs into Luke at a coffee shop and finds out that he is still madly in love with her. Luke then tries to win her back, especially since he doesn’t believe that the guy Daniella is currently seeing is good for her.

“Basically it is young love and trying to figure out what is right no matter what the situation is,” Ehlenfeldt said of her first published novel, “Forgetting You,” which was published this summer.

“Ever since I was younger I’ve always wanted to be a writer. I would always be writing short stories or starting a book that wasn’t very good. I’m not really sure where my passion for writing comes from, but I’m pretty sure my dad liked to write when he was in high school.”

Writing has always been something Ehlenfeldt has loved to do, but getting her first novel published is just a first step on her journey to be a professional writer.

“The reason I wanted to get the book published is because I want to be a novelist, or at least an editor, and I know that is a long shot, but the first step is to put yourself out there and get a book published,” Ehlenfeldt said. “I didn’t know anything about the publishing process or where to start, so once I got it as good as I thought it could get … I decided to publish it at Lulu.com.”

Ehlenfeldt started her novel during her freshman year of high school, and based it on a boy she was seeing at the time.

“After I first wrote the book, I didn’t really think about it for a while, but eventually went back to it and just kept writing it until, eight months later, I reached the end of the first draft,” Ehlenfeldt said. “From there, I just kept editing it and adding parts here and there to make it better. That took me two years.”

The hardest part of getting her novel published, Ehlenfeldt said, was making sure her story was formatted correctly to look good when it was printed.

“The process of publishing was pretty difficult, mostly because I only had the book written in Google Drive, so I had to download it as a PDF and then get it into Word,” Ehlenfeldt said. “Once I got it into Word, I had to go through it multiple times to make sure the spacing was OK and that everything looked good. It was a lot of work.

“To get that final, good copy of the book felt really good. It felt like I am starting to realize I can be a writer because it is a hard area to be super successful in.”

Along with her novel writing, Ehlenfeldt has also honed her writing skills as a reporter for the New Richmond High School paper.

“I write for the school newspaper as well and it is a learning process to write for paper,” Ehlenfeldt said. “I’m not great at conducting interviews, but I’m starting to get used to it.”

So far, just a few people have read the book from cover to cover, but Ehlenfeldt is excited to hear what her friends and family think about the book.

“My mom and dad are hoping to read it soon and my grandma will read it eventually as well,” Ehlenfeldt said. “I’m hoping to get a copy to my fifth-grade teacher since she is one of my dedications in the book.”

Though “Forgetting You” is most likely going to be a solo novel, Ehlenfeldt is already working on another novel.

‘Red Fish,’ by Caswell Crowder

According to its entry on Amazon.com, “Red Fish” is a children’s story that “teaches how hopes and dreams can come true when you focus and try your hardest to achieve your goals. Things don’t always go your way, but don’t give up. You are capable of achieving what you believe.”

The 20-page book, which was published in May, was originally written by Crowder when he was in middle school as part of a writing project. Crowder is now a freshman at UW-RF, and is majoring in business as well as marketing and sales.

“I started the book back in middle school as part of a school writing project,” said Crowder. “They wanted us to write a children’s book, so I got all the way through a rough draft and then a final draft for the school project. Once I was done though the book just ended up in a box at my house.”

Years later, Crowder’s mother found the book and decided that she would like to get the book published as a graduation gift to her son.

“I had always been interested in trying to get published, but I didn’t think I would be able to until I was much older,” Crowder said.

“We got the book self-published with my text and then we had one of my relatives [Taylor Berman] to do the art for me.”

On the way to getting the book published, Crowder and his mother ran into a few roadblocks, but overall the process was pretty easy, Crowder said.

“It was really nice to have my mom’s help to get the book published,” Crowder said.

“We went to a few family friends for advice on how to get the book published, but overall it was a pretty easy process. I was really excited to have my book published.”

When Crowder saw the first printed copy of his book he was overjoyed and couldn’t believe that he was a published author at the age of 19.

“My first reaction to seeing a physical copy of the book was that it was unbelieveable that I could be holding a book I made and got published,” Crowder said. “It is really weird to say that I’m a published author. My friends were astonished that I published a book and I was really excited to show people my book.”

The biggest challenge Crowder ran into during the process of getting his book ready to publish was the editing process, especially since the last time he looked at the book was in middle school.

“There was definitely a lot of editing to be done since I wasn’t that proficient of a writer in middle school,” Crowder said. “There wasn’t really any kind of a plot to the book and the ending needed to be changed as well. I also had to add a lot of worked to make it long enough to be published.”

Though all the words in the book are his own, Crowder couldn’t have, and probably wouldn’t have had his book published if it wasn’t for his mother.

“I can’t thank my mom enough for all she did for me to get the book published,” Crowder said. “I really didn’t think I would be an author until I was much older, but my mother thought it would be really great to have a book published while I was still in high school so that I could put it on my college applications and have it on my resume.”

For the time being Crowder doesn’t really have any idea when he will write his next book or get it published, but he knows that he will continue to write and he hopes he will be published again in the future.

“I think I’ll end up publishing more, but right now I’ve got a lot going on with my freshman year of college,” Crowder said. “I’ll probably do some writing during the summer, but I’ll wait until then to think of ideas for my next book.”