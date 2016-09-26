Search
    NRHS Homecoming court announced

    By Jordan Willi Today at 10:42 a.m.
    This year’s homecoming king and queen candidates are (from left) Sidney Peck, Croix Hare, Dayton Dodge, Sam Altena, Lexi Brown, Loni Bauer, Madi Storie and Maddie McCann (not pictured). (Photo by Jordan Willi)

    This week is homecoming week for the New Richmond School District and high school. The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned following the high school Varsity Show, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the high school auditorium. This year’s homecoming king and queen candidates are Sidney Peck, Croix Hare, Dayton Dodge, Sam Altena, Lexi Brown, Loni Bauer, Madi Storie and Maddie McCann. The Tigers football team hosts Somerset on Friday, Sept. 30, at the middle school football field at 7 p.m.

