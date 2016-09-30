Painting the town orange and black
Members of the New Richmond High School student council spent after-school hours downtown New Richmond decorating windows on Monday of homecoming week.
According to the students completing the work, the student council members took it upon themselves to give a bit back to the city business owners who have helped the school in many different ways.
And with homecoming festivities being held at the school this week, the students reached out to business owners for permission to decorate their windows downtown with images of school and community spirit.
The students also said that plans to complete the work prior to this week were literally washed away because of the heavy rains of last week.
They were to start with the painting downtown late last week, but decided to hold off until this week because it appeared this was going to be a much drier week in Western Wisconsin.