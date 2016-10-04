Panther FBLA to host kids carnival

“As a newer FBLA Chapter (starting our fourth year), we’re trying to find our fit for giving to the community and working with younger students,” said FBLA adviser Nicholas Haug. “A student suggested that we do this and then she started planning it. This is our first year putting on this event.”

The event will run from 5-6:30 p.m. in the back courtyard of the high school. Multiple organizations and sports teams have been invited to participate by sponsoring and running games. Tickets to play games will be sold for $0.50 each. All money earned will be donated to March of Dimes.

“Games are still being planned but we will have ring toss, sucker tree, bag toss, fishing, and shooting type games,” Haug said.

Not only will the carnival be fun for the elementary students who take part, but it will also be a learning opportunity for the FBLA students who are running the event.

“Students that are running the carnival will learn how to work with a variety of people, how to give back to the community, how to support others, and how to take on leadership roles/tasks,” Haug said. “This was a student idea and is continuing to evolve and be planned that way. I may send emails and help guide/fine tune parts but it is a student event.”

Donating the money raised from the carnival to the March of Dimes was an easy choice for the organization considering the National FBLA organization has partnered with the group this year as well.

“Our FBLA officer team thought that it would be great to turn this carnival into a fundraiser for March of Dimes,” Haug said. “It was then discussed that $0.50 per play would be fair enough for the kids to pay to help support an organization that helps babies/children.”