Somerset HS announces 2016 Homecoming Court

This week, students at Somerset High School will celebrate homecoming with a variety of events, including a pep rally on Friday afternoon and the homecoming parade following that. The week will culminate with the homecoming football game against Amery on Friday, Oct. 7, starting at 7 p.m. This year’s Homecoming Court includes Abbie Rivard, Susan Fohrenkamm, Jorja Kumlin, Shelly Schmitt, Tori Martell, Gabbie Vogel, Austin Beasley, Adam Larson, Simon Schoenborn, Austin Larson, Sam Linden and Noah Dendinger.