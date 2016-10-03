Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Somerset HS announces 2016 Homecoming Court

    By Jordan Willi Today at 2:13 p.m.
    This year’s Homecoming Court includes (front, from left) Abbie Rivard, Susan Fohrenkamm, Jorja Kumlin, Shelly Schmitt, Tori Martell and Gabbie Vogel; (back, from left) Austin Beasley, Adam Larson, Simon Schoenborn and Austin Larson. Not pictured are Sam Linden and Noah Dendinger. (Photo by Jordan Willi)

    This week, students at Somerset High School will celebrate homecoming with a variety of events, including a pep rally on Friday afternoon and the homecoming parade following that. The week will culminate with the homecoming football game against Amery on Friday, Oct. 7, starting at 7 p.m. This year’s Homecoming Court includes Abbie Rivard, Susan Fohrenkamm, Jorja Kumlin, Shelly Schmitt, Tori Martell, Gabbie Vogel, Austin Beasley, Adam Larson, Simon Schoenborn, Austin Larson, Sam Linden and Noah Dendinger.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationSomersetHigh schoolHomecomingwisconsinHomecoming courtsomerset high school
    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
    Advertisement