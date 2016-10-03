Hare, Bauer named NRHS Homecoming king and queen

New Richmond High School soccer player Croix Hare (wearing crown) was named the 2016 Homecoming King during Thursday’s Varsity Show in the high school auditorium. Pictured along with Croix are (from left) Sam Altena, Sidney Peck and Dayton Dodge. Loni Bauer was named homecoming queen, but was unable to attend the Varsity Show, so a standin took her place during the crowning ceremony. (Photo by Tom Lindfors)