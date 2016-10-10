SHS to start Community Mentor Program

Can you think of a mentor in your life who influenced your decisions, habits, or future for the better?

You could be that mentor to a high school student.

Somerset High School is recruiting 20-30 business and community mentor volunteers who would like to give time and wisdom to our students. The mentor program will connect 11th grade students with a mentor. This commitment will be for a minimum of one school year, possibly two years if the mentor and students would like to continue the mentoring relationship. Students will work with mentors in small groups of two to three per-mentor. Mentors meet with students monthly at Somerset High School. Registration is due by Oct. 14. All session agendas, materials, and trainings are provided. See below for quick program facts.

Mentor-student session details:

— Commitment: Mentors make a minimum year-long, one meeting per month commitment from October 2016-May 2017. It is important that mentors attend each session.

— Location: Sessions are held at Somerset High School, supervised by the School Counseling staff.

— Dates: Monthly sessions are held Wednesday mornings from 7:30-8:15 a.m.

— Sessions Topics: Agendas are pre-planned, approximately 45 minute activities that focus on topics such as, Career Path & Secrets of Success, Goal Setting, Presenting Yourself, Time Management and Career Forum.

Mentor steps to apply:

— Register online on our Somerset Community Mentor Program Application by Oct. 14, by going to somerset.k12.wi.us/community and click on the School Volunteers link on the left side of the page. Then click on the link to the Somerset High School Community Mentor Program Application. After filling out the application, you should also complete the Somerset Volunteer Application Form. After all the forms are filled out, the last step is to attend the program orientation meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Important Dates:

— Friday, Oct. 14, deadline to apply for 2016-2017 school year.

— Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 a.m. orientation meeting for mentors at Somerset High School.

— Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 a.m. Kick-off mentor program.

Questions? Contact School Counselor Jenna Evenson jevenson@somerset.k12.wi.us.

Submitted by the Somerset School District