The New Richmond High School freshman class attempts to push their mattress rider to the other end of the gym during their race against the seniors during Friday’s pep rally in the high school gym. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 1 / 13

The 2016 NRHS Homecoming King and Queen are Loni Bauer and Croix Hare. (Submitted photo) 2 / 13

The NRHS seniors screamed their lungs out to be the loudest class in the gym during the annual class scream off at Friday’s pep rally as part of the week’s homecoming festivities. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 3 / 13

A group of high school teachers and staff attempted to beat the four classes at one of the physical challenges during Friday’s pep fest in the high school gym. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 4 / 13

The 2016 Homecoming King candidates attempt to walk across the gym with balloons on top of safety cones as part of the candidate challenges put together for the homecoming pep rally, which was held on Friday, Sept. 30. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 5 / 13

The high school band performed a selection of songs prior to Friday’s pep rally in the high school gym. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 6 / 13

High school students took part in a series of physical challenges during Friday’s pep rally in New Richmond. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 7 / 13

The New Richmond High School cheer squad performs one of its routines during the high school’s homecoming Varsity Show on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the high school auditorium. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 8 / 13

The dance team performs one of their routines during the 2016 New Richmond High School Varsity Show on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the auditorium. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 9 / 13

NRHS student Alex Cacka sang "Fly" during her performance at the high school’s Varsity Show on Thursday night. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 10 / 13

The girls’ tennis team danced themselves silly during the New Richmond High School Varsity Show on Thursday, Sept. 29, as part of the 2016 Homecoming festivities. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 11 / 13

High school student Tucker Hennlich sang "Just the Way You Are" while playing the piano during the NRHS Varsity Show on Thursday night. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 12 / 13