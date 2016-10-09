Search
    American Legion donates to SCC Backpack Program

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Pictured are (from the left) superintendent Tim Widiker, St. Croix County Legion commander John Helgeson, Hammond Post 432 member Charles Grant, Hammond Post 432 commander Fred Jourdeans, Hudson Post 50 member Dave McDonald and Backpack Program coordinator Aimee Bohatta. (Photo by Jordan Willi)

    American Legions from around the area recently donated money raised at the annual St. Croix County Legion golf tournaments to the St. Croix Central Backpack Program, which sends home backpacks filled with food with students each weekend. According to Backpack Program coordinator Aimee Bohatta., approximately 25 students receive a backpack each Friday, which includes students from all three schools. The food that is in each bag is enough for a weekend for that student.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
