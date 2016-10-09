American Legion donates to SCC Backpack Program

American Legions from around the area recently donated money raised at the annual St. Croix County Legion golf tournaments to the St. Croix Central Backpack Program, which sends home backpacks filled with food with students each weekend. According to Backpack Program coordinator Aimee Bohatta., approximately 25 students receive a backpack each Friday, which includes students from all three schools. The food that is in each bag is enough for a weekend for that student.