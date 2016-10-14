The Hammond School District, Village of Hammond Police Department, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin Area Ambulance, Western Wisconsin Health, along with multiple other agencies will be involved in this training exercise.

Planning for this training exercise started in 2015. Two exercises have already taken place in preparation for this full-scale exercise. The exercise will be conducted all day with limited access to the areas involved in the training.

The exercise is used as a training session for all agencies. Conducting these exercises is a tool to help school district teachers and staff, law enforcement and emergency response teams put into practical use the skills they have acquired. Upon completion of the exercise, an evaluation will be given to all participants. The evaluations will then be collected and a report created and sent to all agencies on their performance. The evaluation will enable all involved to improve upon their policies, procedures and tactical operations.

If an emergency were to arise during the training period, the training will be suspended.

Emergency Support Services of St. Croix County along with all the noted agencies above recognize the Village of Hammond residents for their cooperation during this training exercise.

If you have any questions, you may contact Tim Widiker, the St. Croix Central School District superintendent, at 715-796-4500.