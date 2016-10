Homecoming King Cole Refsneider attempted to pull tissues out of their box as fast as he could during a “Minute to Win It” game that all four classes competed in during last week’s pep rally as part of the homecoming festivities. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 1 / 6

Homecoming King Cole Refsneider was crowned during the St. Croix Central Skit Night on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the middle school auditorium. The Homecoming Court for the boys include freshman Logan Johnson, sophomore Nathan Berends, junior Justin Freyholtz and senior Raini Denny-Broker. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 2 / 6

Homecoming Queen Rachel Larson was crowned during Skit Night at St. Croix Central on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the middle school auditorium. The Homecoming Court for the girls include freshman Grace Hanson, sophomore Hannah Schwechler, junior Marcia Folgheraiter and senior Megan Weatherly. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 3 / 6

SCC freshmen dance to the beat of one of their song selections for the annual lip-sync battle between the four classes at the high school during last Wednesday’s Skit Night at the middle school. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 4 / 6

The seniors put on a skit depicting the high school staff and teachers at an “AA” type meeting to discuss their problems during this year’s Skit Night as part of last week’s homecoming festivities. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 5 / 6