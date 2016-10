Members of the Somerset Men’s Cross Country team low-fived elementary school students along the parade route at last Friday’s Homecoming parade. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 1 / 10

(L-R) Homecoming Queen Shelly Schmitt, Homecoming King, Sam Linden, Victory King, Charlie Belisle, and Victory Queen, Allie Trautmiller. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 2 / 10

Freshmen performed their skit last Friday during Somerset High School’s Homecoming Pepfest. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 3 / 10

The Somerset High School Danceline performed at halftime of the Spartan’s Homecoming game against Amery last Friday night. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 4 / 10

Sophomores performed their skit last Friday during Somerset High School’s Homecoming Pepfest. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 5 / 10

Sparty posed with the high school cheerleaders during the Homecoming parade last Friday at Somerset High School. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 6 / 10

Members of Sherry Neisius’ second grade class held up their signs supporting the Spartan football team along the parade route at homecoming last Friday in Somerset. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 7 / 10

The freshman class float featured a little performance art at Somerset High School’s Homecoming Parade last Friday. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 8 / 10

Members of the Spartan football team threw candy to kids along the Homecoming Parade route last Friday in Somerset. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 9 / 10