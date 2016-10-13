Search
    Somerset, New Richmond celebrate Walk to School Day

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Crossing Guard Julie Schultz holds up traffic for students crossing Cloutier Drive on their way to Somerset schools Wednesday morning as part of International Walk to School Day. (Photo by Tom Lindfors)1 / 6
    Despite inclement weather, students got an early start walking to school Wednesday morning in Somerset as part of International Walk to School Day. (Photo by Tom Lindfors)2 / 6
    Undeterred by inclement weather in Somerset Wednesday morning, this group of students got an early start walking to school from Larry Forest Park as part of International Walk to School Day. (Photo by Tom Lindfors)3 / 6
    Parents accompanied their students across Cloutier Drive early Wednesday morning on their way to Somerset Elementary School as part of International Walk to School Day. (Photo by Tom Lindfors)4 / 6
    Students and staff from Paperjack, Hillside and Starr elementary schools gathered at the New Richmond Middle School on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the district’s Walk to School Day. After a short announcement from District Administrator Patrick Olson, the students and staff, along with members of the cross country and tennis teams, walked to their respective schools to start the day. (Photo by Jordan Willi)5 / 6
    Students from Starr and Paperjack elementaries took a lap around the middle school track before heading off to their respective schools to start the day on Thursday, Oct. 6, as part of the district’s Walk to School Day event. (Photo by Jordan Willi)6 / 6

    Students and staff from Paperjack, Hillside and Starr elementary schools  gathered at the New Richmond Middle School on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the district’s Walk to School Day. After a short announcement from District Administrator Patrick Olson, the students and staff, along with members of the cross country and tennis teams, walked to their respective schools to start the day.

    The Somerset School District held their Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The students walked from Larry Forest Park to the elementary school, despite the inclement weather. 

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
