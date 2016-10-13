Somerset, New Richmond celebrate Walk to School Day
Students and staff from Paperjack, Hillside and Starr elementary schools gathered at the New Richmond Middle School on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the district’s Walk to School Day. After a short announcement from District Administrator Patrick Olson, the students and staff, along with members of the cross country and tennis teams, walked to their respective schools to start the day.
The Somerset School District held their Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The students walked from Larry Forest Park to the elementary school, despite the inclement weather.