Somerset, New Richmond celebrate Walk to School Day

Crossing Guard Julie Schultz holds up traffic for students crossing Cloutier Drive on their way to Somerset schools Wednesday morning as part of International Walk to School Day. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 1 / 6

Despite inclement weather, students got an early start walking to school Wednesday morning in Somerset as part of International Walk to School Day. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 2 / 6

Undeterred by inclement weather in Somerset Wednesday morning, this group of students got an early start walking to school from Larry Forest Park as part of International Walk to School Day. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 3 / 6

Parents accompanied their students across Cloutier Drive early Wednesday morning on their way to Somerset Elementary School as part of International Walk to School Day. (Photo by Tom Lindfors) 4 / 6

Students and staff from Paperjack, Hillside and Starr elementary schools gathered at the New Richmond Middle School on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the district’s Walk to School Day. After a short announcement from District Administrator Patrick Olson, the students and staff, along with members of the cross country and tennis teams, walked to their respective schools to start the day. (Photo by Jordan Willi) 5 / 6