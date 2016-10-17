“The loan allows us to complete needed energy efficiency projects,” said District Business Manager Jennifer Kleschold. “Without the state trust fund loan, the district would have to sell promissory notes. Issuing notes is a much more involved process that also would cost the district more, due to the cost of issuance. The state trust fund loan does not have any up-front costs, only interest costs over the life of the loan.”

The project is financed with a state trust fund loan for a term of five years. The expenditure amount will be $524,326 the first year, followed by three years with the expenditures being set at $524,325.98.

“The district works with Brian Brewer from Baird in Milwaukee for all of its debt service needs,” Kleschold said. “Mr. Brewer recommended that the district use the BCPL loan as it would be the most cost effective way to fund the energy efficiency projects.”

In the official resolution to exercise its taxing authority to exceed the revenue limit, the school board stated that the amount to be saved on utility costs on an annual basis would most likely not exceed $20,221, while the non-utility cost savings would be around $94,375.

“It will update existing facilities so the district will not have to use general fund dollars in the future to cover these costs,” Kleschold said. “For example, as a part of the energy efficiency projects three new boilers were installed at the high school.

“By using energy efficiency dollars to purchase the new boilers, the district did not have to use general fund dollars out of the 2015-16 budget to pay for these costs. This allowed the district to use those dollars for prepayment of local retirement benefits and freed-up money in the 2016-17 budget to keep teachers in the classroom.”

Among the many projects the school will undertake as part of the new energy efficiency measures are replacing existing exterior lights with LEDs throughout the district (costing $130,000), install three new boilers at the high school ($280,000), HVAC improvements throughout the district ($680,000), and replacing all the scoreboards at the middle and high school with new high efficient LED scoreboards ($440,000).

The school board and McKinstry — a full-service design, build, operate and maintain firm out of Minneapolis — entered into a five-year performance contract to implement the project. The board will also perform an annual evaluation of the projects, which will help them determine the amount of energy or utility cost savings that will be applied to retire debt.

According to Kleschold, the energy efficiency projects should be completed by the end of next summer.