    Rotary makes donation to NRHS culinary arts program

    By Jordan Willi Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Pictured are (front, from left) Teresa Deyoung, Talia Ficociello, Rachel Damico, Susie Thon, Christian Kirkpatrick, Lynn Munson; (back, from left) Ryan Shervey, Mike Giese, Beau Johnson, Tyler Kauffman, Maddy Thibodeau, Anthony Belmont, Travis Rineck, Maya Wood, Troy Boe and Laura Feyma. (Submitted photo)

    The New Richmond Rotary and NRHS’s culinary arts courses are continuing their partnership. For the last few years, the culinary arts courses have participated in the St. Croix Art & Culinary Show, sponsored by the New Richmond Rotary. To show appreciation for the students’ efforts, the Rotary has financially supported the students by donating to cover the cost of their ServSafe exams. For several weeks, the students study scientific and technical procedures used by restaurants nationwide to keep our food safe. Students who are currently working in the field can bring this knowledge to their employers. After successful completion of the exam, students will then become ServSafe Food Manager certified and can apply to become a Wisconsin Food Safety Manager. Both certificates are good for four years.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
