Middle Border Conference Ed Camp

Teachers and administrators from Amery, Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth, Osceola and St. Croix Central gathered on the Somerset School District campus for the first-ever Middle Border Conference PLC EdCamp last Friday. The goal of the EdCamp, or unconference, was to provide an opportunity en masse for participants to network and share through self-directed organic discussions and to walk away feeling empowered and encouraged to try new things (Photo by Tom Lindfors)

