Middle Border Conference Ed Camp

Seven-hundred-fifty teachers and administrators from Amery, Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth, Osceola and St. Croix Central gathered on the Somerset School District campus for the first-ever Middle Border Conference PLC EdCamp on Friday, Oct. 14.