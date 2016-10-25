New Richmond School District to hold Child Development Days

Also invited are families with pre-kindergarten children who are new to the district or who have not participated in the past.

Child Development Days provides families the opportunity to learn more about child development and meet school district specialists. The Child Development Days Model is an interagency collaborative effort. This interagency collaborative screening model is designed to meet the following three goals:

1. Educate families concerning typical child growth and development.

2. Develop community awareness of resources available in the areas of education, child care, medical and health and family support services.

3. Identify children that may need intervention services prior to starting school (i.e., speech, learning, hearing or vision).

Your child will be encouraged to participate in a play setting where social, communication, motor and early learning skills will be observed. Your child's hearing and vision will be screened. You will also meet with an interviewer who will discuss any questions you may have about your child's development.

Parents have the opportunity to speak with school psychologists, speech therapists and/or early childhood educators concerning the current status of their child’s development. There will be information on NR4Kids, the School District’s community based 4-year-old kindergarten. Many handouts on various areas of development are available for parents to take. Also, parents are able to learn more about resources in the community. Children may also receive a free item(s) from the event as well.

Flyers will be distributed to area preschools, 4K sites, agencies and businesses. Letters will be sent to every known family with a child of eligible age. You may call 243-7470 for an appointment. If you have concerns regarding your child that is younger than 2 years and 9 months, call Birth to Three Early Intervention at 246-8260, Fax 715-246-8412, or email children.services@co.saint-croix.wi.us.