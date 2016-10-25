Search
    St. Croix Central High School names Academic Letter winners

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Pictured are seniors (front, from left) Gabrielle Hanson, Alexis Withuski, Meghan Weatherly, Katheryn Holter, Courtney Carlson, Rachel Larson, Curtis Moss, Carolyn Morris, and Camille Budrow; (back, from left) Jared Tilton, Gavin Hessler, Owen Schwechler, Brady Williquett, Tucker Mann, Devin Binkowski, Jason Pribnow, Andrew Malecek, Matthew Brandeen, Michael Sauer, Trevor Nelson, Ryan Knapton, Ryan Christensen, and Matthew Lindberg. 1 / 3
    Juniors 2 / 3
    Sophomores3 / 3

    St. Croix Central High School named its academic letter winners based off their grades from the 2015-16 school year. Criteria for winners include:

    Participating students must be in the 9th-12th grade;

    A student must have a 3.33/4.0 GPA (B+) or better for each semester of an academic year;

    Students must take six classes per semester with the exception of students enrolled in youth options;

    Home schooled students are not eligible;

    Students who wish to study abroad will not be eligible for an academic letter while abroad.

    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
