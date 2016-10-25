St. Croix Central High School names Academic Letter winners
St. Croix Central High School named its academic letter winners based off their grades from the 2015-16 school year. Criteria for winners include:
Participating students must be in the 9th-12th grade;
A student must have a 3.33/4.0 GPA (B+) or better for each semester of an academic year;
Students must take six classes per semester with the exception of students enrolled in youth options;
Home schooled students are not eligible;
Students who wish to study abroad will not be eligible for an academic letter while abroad.