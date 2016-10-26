New Richmond Middle School September Students of the Month announced
Name: Chloe Groth
Grade: 6
Parent (s) Name (s): Amy & Doug Groth
Favorite Class: Gym
Favorite activities: Skiing at Trollhaugen
What I like about school… I get to see my friends.
Name: Sam Tyvoll
Grade: 6
Parent (s) Name: Katie & David Tyvoll
Favorite Class: Gym
Favorite activities: Playing basketball and baseball
What I like about school… Changing classes
Name: Claire Seckora
Grade: 6
Parent (s) Name (s): Erin Seckora & Dan Seckora
Favorite Class: Science
Favorite activities: Volleyball & Softball
What I like about school is... I like that I have great teachers.
Name: Cal Eckardt
Grade: 6
Parent (s) Name (s): Casey Eckardt & Jill Eckardt
Favorite Class: Math
Favorite activities: Football, baseball and basketball.
What I like about school is… That you learn new and exciting things every day.
Name: Sam Olson
Grade: 7
Parent(s) name(s): BJ & Sue
Favorite class: Gym
Favorite activities: My favorite activities are fishing, hockey and four wheeling.
What I like about school is…. Seeing my friends.
Name: Shaye Jacobson
Grade: 7
Parent (s) Name (s): Tracy Jacobson & Mike Jacobson
Favorite Class: Math
Favorite activities: Playing tennis, soccer, basketball and cross country.
What I like about school is: I get to see my friends.
Name: Mya Phillips
Grade: 7
Parent (s) Name (s): Eric Phillips
Favorite Class: Language Arts
Favorite activities: Volleyball, soccer, basketball, hunting, snowboarding and snowmobiling.
What I like about school is: I get to see my friends every day at school.
Name: Austin Marx
Grade: 7
Parent (s) Name (s): Karen & Robert
Favorite Class: Literature
Favorite activities: Soccer and football
What I like about school is: That all the teachers are super nice and amazing!
Name: Allison Kolbeck
Grade: 8
Parent (s) Name (s): Paula and Dave Kolbeck
Favorite Class: Literature
Favorite activities: Snowboarding and volleyball
What I like about school is: I’m learning but I also get to spend time with friends.
Name: Anneka Salstrom
Grade: 8
Parent (s) Name (s): Wade Salstrom & Dena Ditlefsen
Favorite Class: Band/Choir
Favorite activities: Playing saxophone, playing piano, singing and art.
What I like about school is… that I get to do some of my favorite activities while seeing my friends.
Name: Taegan Crabtree
Grade: 8
Parent (s) Name (s): Scott & Sonja Crabtree
Favorite Class: Lit
Favorite activities: Basketball & volleyball
What I like about school is…. To learn.
Name: Sydney Massey
Grade: 8
Parent (s) Name (s): Jeannette Blum & Lee Massey
Favorite Class: Science
Favorite activities: Orchestra, band, choir, & photography.
What I like about school is: Having fun and seeing my friends everyday. Also, the opportunity to learn new things everyday.
Compiled by Jordan Willi