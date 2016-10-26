Search
    New Richmond Middle School September Students of the Month announced

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Eighth grade students of the month include (from the left) Sydney Massey, Anneka Salstrom, Allison Kolbeck and Taegan Crabtree. Also pictured are NRMS staff members Ms. Miller and Mr. Kanewischer. (Submitted photos)1 / 3
    Seventh grade students of the month include (from the left) Austin Marx, Sam Olson, Mya Phillips and Shaye Jacobson. Also pictured are NRMS staff members Mrs. Steffen, Mr. Wilson, Mr. Schmitz and Mrs. Dabrowski.2 / 3
    Sixth grade students of the month include (from the left) Sam Tyvoll, Claire Seckora, Cloe Groth and Cal Eckardt. Also pictured are NRMS staff members Mrs. Stowers and Mrs. Fehrman. 3 / 3

    Name: Chloe Groth

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name (s): Amy & Doug Groth

    Favorite Class: Gym

    Favorite activities: Skiing at Trollhaugen

    What I like about school… I get to see my friends.

    Name: Sam Tyvoll

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name: Katie & David Tyvoll

    Favorite Class: Gym

    Favorite activities: Playing basketball and baseball

    What I like about school… Changing classes

    Name: Claire Seckora

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name (s): Erin Seckora & Dan Seckora

    Favorite Class: Science

    Favorite activities: Volleyball & Softball

    What I like about school is... I like that I have great teachers.

    Name: Cal Eckardt

    Grade: 6

    Parent (s) Name (s): Casey Eckardt & Jill Eckardt

    Favorite Class: Math

    Favorite activities: Football, baseball and basketball.

    What I like about school is… That you learn new and exciting things every day.

    Name: Sam Olson

    Grade: 7

    Parent(s) name(s): BJ & Sue

    Favorite class: Gym

    Favorite activities: My favorite activities are fishing, hockey and four wheeling.

    What I like about school is…. Seeing my friends.

    Name: Shaye Jacobson

    Grade: 7

    Parent (s) Name (s): Tracy Jacobson & Mike Jacobson

    Favorite Class: Math

    Favorite activities: Playing tennis, soccer, basketball and cross country.

    What I like about school is: I get to see my friends.

    Name: Mya Phillips

    Grade: 7

    Parent (s) Name (s): Eric Phillips

    Favorite Class: Language Arts

    Favorite activities: Volleyball, soccer, basketball, hunting, snowboarding and snowmobiling.

    What I like about school is: I get to see my friends every day at school.

    Name: Austin Marx

    Grade: 7

    Parent (s) Name (s): Karen & Robert

    Favorite Class: Literature

    Favorite activities: Soccer and football

    What I like about school is: That all the teachers are super nice and amazing!

    Name: Allison Kolbeck

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Paula and Dave Kolbeck

    Favorite Class: Literature

    Favorite activities: Snowboarding and volleyball

    What I like about school is: I’m learning but I also get to spend time with friends.

    Name: Anneka Salstrom

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Wade Salstrom & Dena Ditlefsen

    Favorite Class: Band/Choir

    Favorite activities: Playing saxophone, playing piano, singing and art.

    What I like about school is… that I get to do some of my favorite activities while seeing my friends.

    Name: Taegan Crabtree

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Scott & Sonja Crabtree

    Favorite Class: Lit

    Favorite activities: Basketball & volleyball

    What I like about school is…. To learn.

    Name: Sydney Massey

    Grade: 8

    Parent (s) Name (s): Jeannette Blum & Lee Massey

    Favorite Class: Science

    Favorite activities: Orchestra, band, choir, & photography.

    What I like about school is: Having fun and seeing my friends everyday. Also, the opportunity to learn new things everyday.

    Compiled by Jordan Willi

    Explore related topics:Newseducationstudents of the monthnew richmond middle schoolMiddle schoolSeptembernew richmondwisocnsin
    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (751) 243-7767 x244
