What I like about school… I get to see my friends.

Name: Sam Tyvoll

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name: Katie & David Tyvoll

Favorite Class: Gym

Favorite activities: Playing basketball and baseball

What I like about school… Changing classes

Name: Claire Seckora

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name (s): Erin Seckora & Dan Seckora

Favorite Class: Science

Favorite activities: Volleyball & Softball

What I like about school is... I like that I have great teachers.

Name: Cal Eckardt

Grade: 6

Parent (s) Name (s): Casey Eckardt & Jill Eckardt

Favorite Class: Math

Favorite activities: Football, baseball and basketball.

What I like about school is… That you learn new and exciting things every day.

Name: Sam Olson

Grade: 7

Parent(s) name(s): BJ & Sue

Favorite class: Gym

Favorite activities: My favorite activities are fishing, hockey and four wheeling.

What I like about school is…. Seeing my friends.

Name: Shaye Jacobson

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Tracy Jacobson & Mike Jacobson

Favorite Class: Math

Favorite activities: Playing tennis, soccer, basketball and cross country.

What I like about school is: I get to see my friends.

Name: Mya Phillips

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Eric Phillips

Favorite Class: Language Arts

Favorite activities: Volleyball, soccer, basketball, hunting, snowboarding and snowmobiling.

What I like about school is: I get to see my friends every day at school.

Name: Austin Marx

Grade: 7

Parent (s) Name (s): Karen & Robert

Favorite Class: Literature

Favorite activities: Soccer and football

What I like about school is: That all the teachers are super nice and amazing!

Name: Allison Kolbeck

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Paula and Dave Kolbeck

Favorite Class: Literature

Favorite activities: Snowboarding and volleyball

What I like about school is: I’m learning but I also get to spend time with friends.

Name: Anneka Salstrom

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Wade Salstrom & Dena Ditlefsen

Favorite Class: Band/Choir

Favorite activities: Playing saxophone, playing piano, singing and art.

What I like about school is… that I get to do some of my favorite activities while seeing my friends.

Name: Taegan Crabtree

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Scott & Sonja Crabtree

Favorite Class: Lit

Favorite activities: Basketball & volleyball

What I like about school is…. To learn.

Name: Sydney Massey

Grade: 8

Parent (s) Name (s): Jeannette Blum & Lee Massey

Favorite Class: Science

Favorite activities: Orchestra, band, choir, & photography.

What I like about school is: Having fun and seeing my friends everyday. Also, the opportunity to learn new things everyday.

Compiled by Jordan Willi