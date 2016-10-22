According to Director of Fiscal and Building Operations Brian Johnston, the tax levy was approved at the same amount as the district approved at last month’s annual meeting — $14,899,301 and a mill rate of 11.356.

One big change from last month’s annual meeting budget is a much higher equalized value than was projected. Johnston had projected the percentage to increase by 5.02 percent, which put the equalized value at $1,313,000,000. However, the number came back with a much higher increase at 7.99 percent. That puts the district’s equalized value at $1,349,133,437. That means the annual budget was approved at a slightly lower amount than at the annual meeting.

The other big topic discussed at the meeting was a proposed change to the way the school district schedules in-services and early outs. According to District Administrator Patrick Olson, the district will be getting away from using early outs during the school year and instead give teachers full day in-services. That change will start with the 2017-18 school calendar, which was approved during the Monday meeting.

Olson said that the decision to make the change wasn’t made lightly. The school district surveyed parents and staff alike and the general consensus was that full day in-services would be the better way to go.

A change was also approved during the meeting to move the December 2016 regular meeting from Dec. 19 to Dec. 12, in order to avoid conflicts with the district’s annual holiday concerts.

The board also heard the annual co-curricular reports from middle school assistant principal Michele Wood and high school athletic director Casey Eckardt, along with a Community Education report from director Cheryl Emerson.

The board of education will meet for its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, in the district office conference room.