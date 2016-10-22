“I was really excited, to say the least, when I found out about being named a semifinalist,” Lindahl said. “I got my scores back a lot sooner than just Sept. 15, so I realized that I scored pretty well. I got two questions wrong on the whole test. But I was still surprised and excited to find out I was a semifinalist.”

Lindahl, along with his three siblings, have all been homeschooled by their mother. His older sister is currently attending college and Lindahl has advanced so far in his schooling that he is also taking classes at WITC three days a week to help supplement the education he is getting at home.

“We have kept our curriculum at home in line with that of the school districts, but you can learn these things at a different age depending on how quickly you make your way through the material,” Lindahl said. “Homeschool just provides a lot of freedom as far as learning pace and what kind of things you would like to learn. And, if you are struggling with something, you are not on a super strict schedule, so you can take the time to really understand something before you move on.”

As part of the IT/Web & Software program at WITC-New Richmond, Lindahl is taking a database class, a dot net programing course and an interpersonal communications class.

“I’m only taking three classes because I got credit for prior learning for four classes, and I had taken three classes online in some of my previous high school years,” Lindahl said. “So with all the prerequisites I have, there are only three classes that I ended up having to take other than generals.”

The next step in the National Merit Scholarship program requires Lindahl to take the SAT, which he plans to take along with the ACT this month, as well as fill out paperwork and have recommendations from academic instructors outside of his family.

“I don’t expect to do as well as I did the first time because it is a harder test,” Lindahl said. “But then again, I have had another year of education since then. I’ve never taken the SAT before, but I’ve been doing a lot more extensive prep work for it than I did for the PSAT. I’m expecting to do decently well.”

Along with his school work, Lindahl uploads new videos to his YouTube channel — Geek Launch — every Wednesday and has just recently launched his own website that centralizes all of his other endeavours in one place. The website includes a blog, links to his YouTube channel and information about Lindahl’s web development services.

“Web development is one of my passions. I like web development so much so that I started a YouTube channel teaching people how to make websites and various things like that,” Lindahl said. “It is called Geek Launch and my first upload was last October.

“I really love doing that YouTube channel because I love teaching others how to do what I can do. When you have to explain something to help someone else understand it, it makes you understand it so much more. I really like Javascript and love teaching that to people. It is so much fun for me.”

Once Lindahl has finished his schooling, he plans on going to college for software development or information security, which includes penetration testing — “essentially ethical hacking,” Lindahl said.

“I would like to eventually start my own company and become self-employed,” Lindahl said. “Otherwise, another career that I think would be really great, would be working for the government — probably the CIA — because they get into cyber security.”

For Lindahl, doing well on the SAT and becoming a National Merit finalist, along with getting a scholarship through the program, would go a long way toward reaching his goals.

“The scholarships that I could get through the program and the potential for publicity that would come with it as far as getting scholarships will be very important to me,” Lindahl said. “The schools I’ve been looking at going to are not cheap, which is unfortunate. So, I’m going to need some sort of money and I don’t like the idea of drowning in debt. So I’m going to do the best I can to make sure I put myself in the best place as possible going forward.”