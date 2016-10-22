New Richmond student named National Merit semifinalist

Senior Michael Skoyen, a three-sport varsity athlete, discovered he was named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist on Sept. 14 and couldn’t have been happier.

“I was extremely excited to find out I was named,” Skoyen said. “I put a lot of work into studying for the PSAT, so it was really gratifying to be named.”

Skoyen originally took the PSAT, which is one of the main criteria for making it into the program, last year as a junior.

“I was hoping I would do well and I thought I did well on it, so I was hoping I’d be a semifinalist,” Skoyen said. “My parents were overjoyed when they heard I was named a semifinalist. They were probably just as excited, if not more excited than I was.”

The next step for Skoyen is to complete the application process and prepare to take the SAT this school year.

“Getting a scholarship through National Merit would open a lot of doors for me as far as the college search goes,” Skoyen said. “My career plan is to be an engineer — either chemical or biomedical. Getting a scholarship would be big for me and something to really be proud of.”

Skoyen plans to study hard for the SAT in order to do as well as he possibly can on the test, with the hopes that he will become a National Merit finalist and be awarded a scholarship through the program.

“I’m definitely going to prepare for the SAT. I am going to do everything I can do to make sure I do the best I possibly can on the test to become a finalist,” Skoyen said. “To be a finalist would be a really good personal accomplishment.”

Though he is a three-sport athlete — Skoyen plays football, basketball and tennis for New Richmond — Skoyen sees balancing his school work and his athletics as a challenge, not a burden.

“At times it can be hard to balance all three sports I play and make sure I have enough time to get my school work done and study for tests,” Skoyen said. “But it is a fun challenge. You just have to find creative ways to get the work done.”

When he graduates next spring, Skoyen plans to go to school to become an engineer and is currently looking at both the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Minnesota as possible college destinations.

“I’ve always been good in science and math, so engineering really seemed like the right thing to go into,” Skoyen said. “My father’s an engineer, so that was another reason that I was interested in it, since I was around it all the time.”