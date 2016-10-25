Evening for the Arts hosted by St. Croix Catholic School

Proceeds support the performing and fine arts programs at the school. Additionally, the proceeds help build the Zach Sobiech Music Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarship assistance to St. Croix Catholic School students who would otherwise not be able to access the school's fee-based extracurricular music activities.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with wine and hors d’oeuvres, dance demonstrations, art gallery featuring local artists and an arts-inspired silent auction. At 7 p.m., a formal musical recital will feature current students, alumni and community members. Isiah Lippert, a 17-year-old recording artist, will perform and will share his story of how music has shaped his life. The recital will also feature the school’s new chamber ensemble, a mix of the school’s most accomplished string and wind instrumentalists, made possible with proceeds from the inaugural event, held in November 2015.

Tickets for this year’s event are $20/individual and must be pre-purchased; available online at www.stcroixcatholic.org or by calling 651-439-5581, ext. 310.