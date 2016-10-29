“Placing as high as we did really just comes down to having kids who are well practiced and having kids who have seen a lot of animals, so they can tell the differences between a good animal and a not so good animal,” said FFA adviser Rachel Sauvola. “It makes it even more challenging when you get to an expo like this where people are bringing their best animals because it means the difference between the best and the second best can be very minute.”

Austin Raymond, Rachel Skinner and Tyler Van Dyk made up the New Richmond team, with Raymond placing sixth individually, Skinner placing 16th and Van Dyk placing 53rd.

“For Tyler, who was the third member of the team and who has been out of dairy judging for a while was unsure about how he would do, to come back into the competition this year and score in the top 14 percent of all the competitors is a pretty incredible thing," Sauvola said. "He comes from a long line of dairy judgers and a strong community of dairy.”

There were a total of 381 individuals representing 132 teams from Wisconsin and around the country.

“I was not surprised that we placed so well as a team, but I was excited to find out we did place that high since there are so many people there that you compete against,” Raymond said. “There were around 130 teams, so it was exciting to place that high.”

As part of the judging competition, the official judge of each class ranks the animals and develops cuts, which is how points are subtracted if the animals are placed out of order by the kids. The team had four classes to judge this year, with three of them being heifer classes, which Sauvola admits is a weakness in their team’s judging abilities.

“We knew going into the contest that it would be hard for us since we aren’t as good at judging heifers as we are at judging cows,” Sauvola said. “Austin had a perfect score in the Ayrshire class.

In addition, the judges ask the students observation questions on one of the four classes. According to Sauvola, each class the students judge is valued at 50 points.

“I’m just proud of the kids to have done so well, especially when they had to get up basically in the middle of the night and still be able to perform so well,” Sauvola said. “It was just one of those things where they did a fantastic job and observed a lot.”

Raymond also won the Individual Breed Award for Ayrshires. According to Sauvola, Austin has done a lot of work investing his own time and money to build his own Ayrshire herd within the Raymond Dairy in recent years.

“Placing in my showing of my Ayrshire was fun. It was cool to go down there, in my second year, to experience everything,” Raymond said. “It was also my first time judging that contest, but it was definitely one of the highest places I’ve earned in all the competitions I’ve been a part of. It is easily the best I have ever done since I haven’t been part of a contest that big before.”

Raymond joined the FFA his freshman year in high school but has been judging animals since he was in third grade when he was in 4H.

“I live on a dairy farm, so that is how I got involved with judging animals. My family has been dairy farmers for 19 years, so just before I was born,” Raymond said. “Judging is something I’ve been involved in for years and when you get into the business, people really look at your record as a judge to see if they can trust your eye when you are selling and buying the cows.”

According to Sauvola, credit for the students’ success this year and throughout the last several years has been due in part to the efforts of the team’s dairy coach, Chuck Kruschke.

“A huge thank you goes to Chuck Kruschke. He has been the dairy coach for the kids in 4-H and FFA since well before I was here,” Sauvola said. “He’s been instrumental in the kids’ successes in competitions.”

Along with the students who went down to Madison as part of the judging team, Sauvola also took several members of her large animal science classes to the expo.

“The other students that went along, aside from the judgers and were studying the global large animals and their uses before we went on the trip. So we took a look at all the different people from different countries we met since this is truly the Mecca of the dairy industry for that week in October.”

Attending the expo on behalf of the large animal science classes were Brady Werner, Olivia Becker, Jared Keenan and Gabe Bottolfson.