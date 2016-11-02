Panther Pause: Taking student learning to new levels

This concept was first brought to the educational world by Dr. Richard Dufour. It has really revolutionized education in the fact that we now are taking a student learning data driven team approach to education rather than one teacher teaching in one classroom as we may have known it when we went through high school. Today teachers are building common curriculum and common assessments.

In the past, a teacher was given a classroom and state standards in which they had to teach. Outside of that there was really little guidance for building curriculum for students. Students who take the same class with a different teacher could often get a different experience and learn different things. Many of us as students have tried to get this to work to our favor. We wanted to pick one teacher or the other because they were the “easy” teacher. Today, in the PLC model, we look to have all students learn the same thing and have a similar experience in a class regardless of the teacher. We want those teachers to look at student learning data and work together to make curriculum decisions and adjustments.

In a few weeks, our State Accountability Report Card will be released. I still cannot release any specific information; however, we are happy with the progress we’re making. Even with strong numbers, we are still looking at the data and finding ways to improve.

We have formed a High School Leadership Team which includes administrators and counselors. This group provides the larger vision for the school and checks on our progress. In addition, we have started a high school “response to intervention” team, known as RTL, which consists of teachers, administrators, counselors, and an alternative education specialist. All teams are in place to serve students in an effective way so that all students have the opportunity to maximize their potential.

Our motto at the high school is “Every Student, Every Day.” Our Professional Learning Community model, using data to drive instruction and focusing on student learning results, will move us to even higher student achievement and satisfaction. Thank you SCC community for the continued support. Let’s keep doing things the PANTHER WAY!

Written by Jeremy Kerg, Athletic Director, Dean of Students and Transportation Director at St. Croix Central