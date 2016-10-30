Search
    SCC Elementary students show optimism

    By Jordan Willi Today at 5:00 p.m.
    St. Croix Central Elementary recognized its SCC Cares Students of the Month during an assembly on Friday, Oct. 7, in the school’s gym. Kindergartners recognized for showing empathy during the month of September include Silas Underdahl, Jewel Johnson, Graysyn Jensen, Luanna Krohn, Molly Rohert and Delila Johnson. (Photos by Jordan Willi)1 / 6
    St. Croix Central Elementary first-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month of September include Merrick Fouks, Kennedy Liddle, Jesstina Smith, C.J. Kuranda and Raelyn Toske.2 / 6
    St. Croix Central Elementary second-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month of September include Leo Weiss, Kaydan Seifert, Kaitlyn Mechelke, Megan Felberg and Emma Lamers.3 / 6
    St. Croix Central Elementary third-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month of September include Myah Bihner, Aleah Kempf, Olivia Fern, Bryce Fouks and Matyas Larson.4 / 6
    St. Croix Central Elementary fourth-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month of September include Jacob Blackford, Abigail Lamers, Halle Gessler, Sydney Rogers, Sara Roussopolos and Elsah Rubis.5 / 6
    St. Croix Central Elementary Specialist Students of the Month are Oliver Cran and Tori Ellefson. The pair were picked for the award out of all 600-plus students at the school for exemplifying optimism. The October trait is cooperation.6 / 6

    St. Croix Central Elementary recognized its SCC Cares Students of the Month during an assembly on Friday, Oct. 7, in the school’s gym. The September CARES students were chosen for showing optimism. 

