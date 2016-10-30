SCC Elementary students show optimism

St. Croix Central Elementary recognized its SCC Cares Students of the Month during an assembly on Friday, Oct. 7, in the school’s gym. The September CARES students were chosen for showing optimism.
Jordan Willi
Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
(751) 243-7767 x244