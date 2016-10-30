SCC Elementary students show optimism

St. Croix Central Elementary recognized its SCC Cares Students of the Month during an assembly on Friday, Oct. 7, in the school’s gym. Kindergartners recognized for showing empathy during the month of September include Silas Underdahl, Jewel Johnson, Graysyn Jensen, Luanna Krohn, Molly Rohert and Delila Johnson. (Photos by Jordan Willi) 1 / 6

St. Croix Central Elementary first-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month of September include Merrick Fouks, Kennedy Liddle, Jesstina Smith, C.J. Kuranda and Raelyn Toske. 2 / 6

St. Croix Central Elementary second-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month of September include Leo Weiss, Kaydan Seifert, Kaitlyn Mechelke, Megan Felberg and Emma Lamers. 3 / 6

St. Croix Central Elementary third-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month of September include Myah Bihner, Aleah Kempf, Olivia Fern, Bryce Fouks and Matyas Larson. 4 / 6

St. Croix Central Elementary fourth-graders recognized as part of the school’s CARES program for showing empathy during the month of September include Jacob Blackford, Abigail Lamers, Halle Gessler, Sydney Rogers, Sara Roussopolos and Elsah Rubis. 5 / 6