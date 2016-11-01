Fifth grade

Julius Cook is helpful, courteous, and respectful. He is responsible and always tries to do his best. Julius is a wonderful student and a pleasure to have in class.

Ellie Melvin is a hard worker. She has set academic goals for herself and is not just achieving them, she is exceeding them! Ellie is one of those students who really makes a teacher feel like they are making a difference in a child’s life. She is an active listener — you can tell by her body language that she is focusing on what the teacher is saying and doing. Ellie is an asset to her class and to Somerset Middle School.

Victoria Gomez consistently exemplifies the pillars of character in her interactions with peers and adults. Victoria seeks out opportunities to help in the classroom, and she’s honest to a fault.

Sixth grade

Julianna Gazdik is an extremely hard working, responsible, and driven student. She always puts forth her best effort on everything that she does in class. Julianna continually has her work completed on time, she is willing to help out with anything that the teacher needs help with, and she is always where she is supposed to be. Julianna has a drive to always be her best on everything. Day in and day out Julianna models what citizenship should be.

Jenessa Gazdik is a caring, respectful, and hard working sixth grader. Jenessa is a great friend to her classmates and will always listen to them when they have something they want to say. She is very respectful to adults and other students in the building. She has great manners and knows how to treat others. Besides being a kind and caring student, Jenessa is also a highly motivated student. She demonstrates this every day with her effort and timeliness on assignments and projects.

John Schroeder is trustworthy, respectful, and a motivated student. You can always trust John. Whether you need him to do something, bring something, or be somewhere, you can always count on John to get the job done. He is also very respectful. John always uses proper manners, is very studious in the classroom, and never disrupts class. On top of everything else John is an outstanding student. He completes all work on time, puts in extra effort on assignments and projects, and is always ready for any assessment.

Seventh grade

Jordan German is a fantastic asset to each classroom. His class participation and enthusiasm is extraordinary! He contributes every day and often shares his ideas with other peers as well as the teacher. Jordan is also kind, helpful, and positive.

Tiffany Hantsbarger is an exemplary student. She always comes to class on time with all the necessary materials and exceptionally well-done work. Tiffany is very prepared for quizzes and tests. She is respectful of her classmates and teachers. Tiffany is a joy to have as a Somerset Middle Schooler.

Madison Trautmiller is caring, kind and helpful. Madison is constantly helping others. Her helpfulness and the attitude she takes toward her work and friends is delightful. Madison cares about her relationships with people. She shares her infectious smile with everyone.

Eighth grade

Mackenzie Kuehn has a wonderful attitude towards school. Mack is always willing to participate in lessons and raise her hand to contribute. She perseveres through difficult work and advocates for what she needs to be successful. She comes prepared to class and uses her class time wisely. She is very good at getting her work done on time. Mack is friendly and positive towards her peers and staff.

Sophia Hanson was chosen because of her great work ethic! Sophia is consistantly working hard in all of her classes, putting forth her best effort every day. She treats her classmates and teammates with respect and encouragement and she rises to meet daily expectations of herself and the school. Sophia is a wonderful role model for other students!

Jack Gazdik has a very helpful and friendly personality. He is a very dedicated and hardworking student. We tell the kids to have good character traits, you would do the right thing even when no one is watching. This is an admirable trait of Jack’s. He leads with his actions. Jack is a very honest student who knows right from wrong. He shows he is responsible by doing his school work to the best of his ability. He is dedicated to making the right choices about behavior and attitude.

Submitted by Somerset Middle School