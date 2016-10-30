NRHS culinary arts students fry fish to benefit United Way

“I want them to be successful when they leave here. A lot of kids are just exploring different career options. They like working with food. They want to decide if this is their path. Part of our ProStart program enables students to get college credit depending on which certifications they take and the college they enroll at. At UW-Stout for instance, they can earn up to nine credits,” explained Feyma.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, a number of Feyma’s students spent several hours preparing tilapia fillets to serve to folks at the Westfields Hospital cafeteria. The fillets were provided care of ag science Instructor Rachel Sauvola’s aquaculture program.

Students are able to earn ServSafe certification in Feyma’s introduction to culinary class which allows them to work with food in conditions like those at Westfields.

Randy Calleja, owner of Ready Randy’s Sports Bar & Grill and a strong supporter of the culinary arts program at the high school, connected Feyma with the New Richmond Rotary Club. The club wrote a check to cover the cost of exam fees for students trying to earn ServSafe certification.

“It would be money out of student’s pockets for something the school’s not providing,” added Calleja.

ProStart training also teaches students about restaurant management.

“Students put together a business proposal to start a new restaurant using specific criteria, kind of practicing the management side of the industry,” said Feyma.

Proceeds from last Wednesday’s fish fry were donated to St. Croix Valley United Way.